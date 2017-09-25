Community Youth Groups in Leitrim and Sligo to receive €336,327 funding

Sligo and Leitrim community youth groups are set to share in €336,327 funding, a Fine Gael Sligo – Leitrim TD has said.



The money is being made available to allow local clubs buy valuable equipment which will support their work with young people.



Deputy Tony McLoughlin said, “This equipment fund is being launched in recognition of the significant

development work undertaken by these local youth groups in 2017.



“Each group should consult with its young members to ascertain their opinions on what equipment might be needed and how it will directly benefit them.



“Local groups do invaluable work with the young people of our communities and I am delighted this funding will go some way to help them in the excellent work that they do.



“I hope that the impact of this equipment fund will be significant for the groups, and I hope it will greatly enhance the experience of our local young participants.



“The equipment fund is being advertised and administered by each of the sixteen Education and Training Boards (ETBs), and Sligo and Leitrim groups can apply directly to our local ETB.



“More than 1,700 community youth groups around Ireland are set to benefit from the new €6.35m equipment fund, the first of its kind form the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.



“Fine Gael in Government is committed to creating a Republic of Opportunity by offering a helping hand when it’s needed and helping communities reach their full potential.”