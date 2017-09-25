Pension seminar to take place in Carrick-on-Shannon

A seminar focussing on pensions will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon at 7.30pm on October 26.

The event, titled ‘Future Proof your Future’ will take place in Midland and Western Livestock Society Mart, Carrick, is free to attend and will feature a number of topics and speakers.

The seminar hosted by bank of Ireland will explore a number of topics including the current pension environment, types of products available, adequacy levels for provision, insights into how to kick-start your pension, and tax benefits.

Discussing the event, Bernard Walsh, Head of Pensions & Investments at Bank of Ireland Life, who will speak at the event, said: “Securing your financial future is an important step to ensure sufficient income for when you retire. It can be hard sometimes to commit the time to review your pension so we’re inviting people to attend one of our seminars to hear the facts, trends and economic updates relevant to pensions.

“The events will suit people who may be starting out on the pension journey, or who may already have started a pension, because while some people have started their retirement savings journey, many are saving at an inadequate level. We will explore all of these topics and I would encourage those interested to come along to our ‘Future Proof your Future’ event.”

The tax deadline in October brings pensions into focus for many people, particularly those who are self-employed. Saving into a pension fund remains a key tax planning tool, as the fund grows tax free. Pension holders may also qualify for a tax free lump sum at retirement and should be able to draw down a certain amount of income tax-free.