Dry with a few bright spells

It will be dry for much of today with a few bright spells this morning. Cloud will build as the day goes on and rain and drizzle will develop in western areas later in the afternoon and evening. A breezy day, with highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in fresh and occasionally strong, southeast winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be wet and windy with rain spreading across Connacht and becoming persistent and heavy. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh, southeast winds.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow, Wednesday will be cloudy with further persistent and occasionally heavy rain. The rain will gradually clear to the east later in the afternoon and evening, with scattered showers and some bright spells following. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh, south to southeast winds which will veer westerly and ease in the evening.