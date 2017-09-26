102-year-old woman passes away

The death has occurred of 102-year-old Margaret Rose (Maggie) Collum (née Lennon), Finglas and formerly of Drumlish, Longford.

Ms Collum was a proud Longford woman having experienced two World Wars, the War of Independence, the civil war and a hugely changing country and indeed a vastly developing world.

She died peacefully in the warmth and love of her heartbroken family in the care of the nursing care staff of Ardmore Lodge Care Home, Finglas.

She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas and cherished mother of Thomas and Mary.

Maggie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, her son’s wife Agnes, grandchildren Sandra, Lorraine, Denise and Brian, great grandchildren, dear friend Mary McCormack, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends and admirers.

Removal takes place this morning, Tuesday, to Saint Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Saint Helena’s Drive, Finglas South, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial at Dardistown Cemetery.