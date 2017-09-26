The 10th annual fundraising ramble and hill walk for Fr. Ed O'Connell's Warmi Huasi project in Peru will take place on Sunday, October 1st, starting from Hamilton's Castle, Manorhamilton at 10.30am.

Both of these walks promise fabulous scenery and beautiful Autumn colours in scenic North Leitirm.

The ramble will be in Milltown Wood, Lurganboy and led by guides from Leitrim Landscapes Guided Walks.The walk will follow the Bonet River for part and is on paths. Duration 1.5 - 2 hours, dogs welcome

The hill walk will be on Keelogeyboy. This walk starts at Gleneige, Glencar and follows a beautiful path along the North side of Gleneige river for 1 km.

Walkers then climb onto limestone karst ground, past Scamore Lough to the summit of Keelogyboy. Height 417 metres. Here are outstanding views of Lough Gill to the North and Sligo Bay. There will be a 6 km and 10 km option. Duration 4-5 hours.

Donations on the day welcome for Columban Fr. Ed O'Connell's Warmi Huasi women and children's project in Peru.