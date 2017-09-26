Local deaths - Tuesday, September 26 - Update

The following deaths have taken place:

Annette Flanagan (née Clarke), Killapogue, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



(Retired public health Nurse) Peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle, surrounded by her family, on Monday, 25th September. Pre-deceased by her husband William (Willie) and her brother Willie. Sadly missed by her sons William, Oliver and daughter Margaret, daughters-in-laws, son-in-law, grandchildren, Sisters Pauline McFadden (Balbriggan), Alacoque McGrath (Artane), Kathleen Candon (Boyle), brothers Jimsie and Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family home Croghan on Wednesday, 27th September from 1.00 o'clock until 6.00 o'clock with removal to St Michael's Church, Croghan arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 28th September at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards to Killapogue Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Plunkett Home patients comfort fund.

Maureen Kelly (née Kennedy), Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon

In her 94th year, at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, 25th September, 2017. Predeceased by her loving husband Hugh (Sonny), grandson Shane and son-in-law Kevin. Loving mother of Meta Brady, Michael, Anne Fallon, Hughie, Gerard and Ray. Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law, Carmel, Jennifer and Mona, son-in-law M.P., grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Jean Kennedy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday (27th Sept) from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday (28th Sept) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Teresa Burke, Lacken, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Teresa Burke (nee Keogh), Lacken, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Monday 25th September 2017, (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Pat. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving Son Gerry, Daughter Mary Brennan (Curry, Co.Sligo), daughter-in-law Anne Marie, grandchildren Cathal, Ciaran, Ferghal, Aideen, Aisling, Grainne and Aoife,sister-in-law Sr. Finbarr U.S.A, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Gerry and daughter-in-law Anne Marie, Lacken, today, Tuesday, from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock with removal to Aughrim Church on Wednesday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Aughrim Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Paddy Keaney, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff in Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip on September 23. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lily) and loving father to Mairead, Conor, Cormac and Colin. Predeceased by his siblings Michael, Noreen and Conor. Reposing on Wednesday, September 27 at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Removal on Thursday, September 28 morning to Terenure College Chapel arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards going to Mount Jerome crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Aidan Brady, Derryginny, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Aidan Brady, Derryginny, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan on September 24th, 2017, suddenly, at his residence. Deeply missed by his loving wife Concepta, daughters Orlaith, Eimear & Caoimhe, son Eoghan, brothers Peter, John Joe, Damien & Ciaran, sisters Philomena, Geraldine, Patricia & Paula. Extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock until 11 o'clock & tomorrow Wednesday from 12 o'clock until 5 o'clock. Family time at all other times. Remains arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes church, Ballyconnell on Wednesday evening at 8 o'clock. Funeral mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.