Tidy Towns
Dromod is Leitrim's tidiest town for 38th successive year
The results of this year's SuperValu National Tidy Towns competition were announced this week and for the 38th year in a row Dromod has been crowned Leitrim's tidiest town.
Dromod, who were awarded a silver medal, increased their points tally to 325, an increase of three points on last year and were recognised with a silver medal award of €700.
Carrick-on-Shannon were second in the county rankings with a points tally of 324 (+4 on last year) and were highly commended by the judges.
Third in Leitrim was Cloone who were commended by the judges and received a points tally of 308 (+5) and they were followed by Drumsna 306 (+4), Ballinamore 304 (+4), Dromahair 304 (+6), Mohill 298 (+4), Drumkeerin 297 (+4), Jamestown 292 (+4), Fenagh 289 (+5), Kinlough 281 (+4), Keshcarrigan 280 (+5), Manorhamilton 262 (+9), Carrigallen 261 (+4), Newtowngore 259 (+4), Tullaghan 228 (+7).
Other local towns and villages that caught the eye of judges were as follows:
Donegal - Bundoran 264, Ballyshannon 242.
Longford - Drumlish 304, Newtownforbes 287, Ballinamuck 262.
Roscommon - Keadue 328, Croghan 304, Ballyfarnon 306, Rooskey 294, Strokestown 264, Cootehall 260.
Sligo - Ballintogher 307, Sligo 301.
