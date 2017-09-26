Dromod is Leitrim's tidiest town for 38th successive year

The results of this year's SuperValu National Tidy Towns competition were announced this week and for the 38th year in a row Dromod has been crowned Leitrim's tidiest town.



Dromod, who were awarded a silver medal, increased their points tally to 325, an increase of three points on last year and were recognised with a silver medal award of €700.



Carrick-on-Shannon were second in the county rankings with a points tally of 324 (+4 on last year) and were highly commended by the judges.



Third in Leitrim was Cloone who were commended by the judges and received a points tally of 308 (+5) and they were followed by Drumsna 306 (+4), Ballinamore 304 (+4), Dromahair 304 (+6), Mohill 298 (+4), Drumkeerin 297 (+4), Jamestown 292 (+4), Fenagh 289 (+5), Kinlough 281 (+4), Keshcarrigan 280 (+5), Manorhamilton 262 (+9), Carrigallen 261 (+4), Newtowngore 259 (+4), Tullaghan 228 (+7).



Other local towns and villages that caught the eye of judges were as follows:

Donegal - Bundoran 264, Ballyshannon 242.

Longford - Drumlish 304, Newtownforbes 287, Ballinamuck 262.

Roscommon - Keadue 328, Croghan 304, Ballyfarnon 306, Rooskey 294, Strokestown 264, Cootehall 260.

Sligo - Ballintogher 307, Sligo 301.