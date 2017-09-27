New Fire Station for Ballinamore

Funding of €400,000 has been confirmed for the construction of a new Fire Station in Ballinamore.

The new Fire Station will be built on the existing site of the town's Fire Station on the Golf Links (Aughnasheelin) Road.

The process is currently in the planning stage and will then progress to design with the project hopefully completed by the middle of 2018.

Cllr Caillian Ellis has welcomed the announcement and said it is great news for Ballinamore town and the local Fire Service.

Cllr Ellis confirmed that an application is currently with the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment for an extension to Drumshanbo Fire Station and he will be making representations at a national level with Deputy Eamon Scanlon in that regard.