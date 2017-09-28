Carrigallen tipped to benefit from hard work of local community

Tidy Towns Adjuducator's Report for Carrigallen.

Community Involvement & Planning / Rannpháirtíocht an Phobail & Pleanáil:

Carrigallen is welcome to the National Tidy Towns Competition 2017. Thank you for your completed application form and helpful map outlining your current projects. This was of great assistance to the adjudicator on the occasion of his visit. Your committee of ten is well-organised and has successfully engaged with other interested agencies, including Leitrim County Council and the Rural Social Scheme. It is encouraging to note that you engage with your youth, through Foróige and both your National and Secondary schools.



Built Environment and Streetscape / An Timpeallacht Thógtha agus Sráid-dreacha:

Main Street retains a busy atmosphere and a number of well-preserved commercial buildings. The frontages between Centra and the Library, incorporating the Kilbracken Arms Hotel, looked very well. Fine examples of high quality signage were exhibited at the Hotel, MJ’s Bar and the Library, where the hanging signs look particularly attractive. The Post Office again, with its appropriate colour scheme, and the Credit Union were also admired.

To reiterate a comment on last year’s report, regarding the garage and its appropriate scale, if the roofs were painted they would make a significant visual impact. Well done on the presentation of your schools which looked bright and fresh on well-maintained elevated grounds. The Community Hall and Corn Mill Theatre were brightly painted and looked well; the waterwheel feature provides a visual point of interest. the handball alley is a nice point of interest. A story board on the history of handball in your area could add great interest here.



Landscaping and Open Spaces / Tírdhreachú agus Spásanna Oscailte:

The landscaping area opposite the schools has a high quality and is well maintained. This well-presented area provides some very appealing panoramic views across the nearby lake with the distant woodland as a backdrop. The new memorial, commemorating Thomas J. Clarke and Peter Paul Galligan, is nicely set in a prominent location. The timber fence screening to the car park area is a significant visual improvement. Perhaps you could consider an overall landscape plan for the car park area to provide further screening and enclosure on a prominent inner village site. This comment also applies to the forecourt at the GAA grounds. We look forward to the developments on the access road at the lakeside. In the inner village colourful window boxes and planted tubs were admired at various locations. J. Dolan’s traditional former shop has a very attractive colour scheme with some fine

lettering and is worthy of long term preservation.



Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities / Fiadhúlra, Gnáthóga agus Taitneamhachtaí Nádúrtha:

Your location, adjacent to the lake and set in mature woodlands, contains an abundance of wildlife habitats. Proposed development here could provide an opportunity to illustrate the interesting wildlife of your areas. A good way of raising awareness of environmental issues amongst the local community would be for the committee to further liaise with the local schools to encourage local wildlife surveys. The results could then be illustrated on bi-lingual, wildlife boards providing further interesting information points in the village.



Sustainable Waste and Resource Management / Bainistiú Acmhainní agus Dramhaíola Inbhuanaithe:

The allotment project at Bredagh, and the associated composting initiative, appear to be working well. You are to be commended on providing transport for other residents to assist with the recycling agenda as well as your efforts to liaise with your schools to promote litter control and water conservation. In order to expand your efforts under this heading, perhaps you could engage with the Leitrim County Council Environmental Officer, to identify further achievable targets. The Bring Centre surrounds at Bredagh were clean on the day but the receptacle bins themselves could be cleaned and freshened up.



Tidiness and Litter Control / Slachtmhaireacht agus Rialú Bruscair:

Generally the streets in the inner village were clean and tidy but quantities of litter were visible at points along Main Street. It is acknowledged that this may have been due to the promotion of the recent festival evidenced by the bunting s and flags in place at Main Street. At one premises, opposite the community centre, you could consider enlivening the window display of an attractive traditional shop, with a display of some local events, craft industry or historical theme. Generally, advertising signage was commented on in previous reports and a rationalisation of the number of signs and their general cleaning would make a considerable visual improvement. Directional signage in a number of locations needs to be cleaned and freshened up.



Residential Streets & Housing Areas / Sráideanna Cónaithe & Ceantair Tithíochta:

The village has a fine range of housing areas and all were visited. Generally, the standard was good and residences were well-presented, many with well-attended gardens. A welcome feature of new housing is the use of slate material for roofing, a policy that has been visually very successful. The well-designed and preserved Cois Locha looks particularly successful when viewed from the lakeside amenity area. The simple use of slate roofs, white rendered walls and well-proportioned fenestration looks excellent. The Bredagh estate was again excellent, as was the Church Manor Estate. On the Mohill Road, individual residences retain a high standard with some excellent garden presentations. In the inner streets a row of interesting street housing, opposite the Community Centre, deserve preservation and recording, with a view to their long-term conservation. Well done on forming Residents Associations and working in harmony with them.



Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes / Bóithre Isteach, Sráideanna & Lánaí:

The Mohill approach road looks very well, close to the village, with its nicely maintained, grassed area and shrubberies, but further out its presentation is a little uneven. Again, on the Killeshandra Road, the road sign was dull and maintenance again was somewhat uneven.



Concluding Remarks:

The commitment of your volunteers and workers is to be seen in the success of your various efforts. This, combined with your engagement with other interested agencies, will ensure a sustainable future for your village.

Maximum Mark Mark Awarded 2016 Mark Awarded 2017

Community Involvement & Planning 60 36 37

Built Environment and Streetscape 50 35 35

Landscaping and Open Spaces 50 36 37

Wildlife, Habitats & Natural Amenities 50 25 25

Sustainable Waste & 50 16 16

Resource Management

Tidiness and Litter Control 90 51 52

Residential Streets & Housing Areas 50 29 30

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes 50 29 29

Total Mark 450 257 261