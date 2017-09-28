Cloone's litter cleaning programme praised in Tidy Towns report

Community Involvement & Planning / Rannpháirtíocht an Phobail & Pleanáil:

Cloone is welcome to the National Tidy Towns Competition 2017. Thank you for your completed application form together with your well-considered five year plan and central landscaping plan. The three year plan is well structured and outlines a good number of achievable objectives for the years ahead. Your committee of three has been successful in achieving co-operation and assistance from a wide number of interested groups and agencies in the promotion and development of your village. Your communication with your school, and their helpful response, is encouraging and augurs well for the years ahead.



Built Environment and Streetscape / An Timpeallacht Thógtha agus Sráid-dreacha:

The elevated village centre is very attractive, containing well-presented street buildings. The white coloured walls of the streetscape houses, opposite McKearns, and their attractive black doorways look very well. Colourful window boxes there were admired on both sides of the street. The GAA forecourt and walls have been mentioned in last year’s report. Perhaps this objective could be included in your five year plan. The pub opposite the school has an excellent presentation with an attractive colour scheme, successfully retaining its scale and rural character. Some agricultural outbuildings, in the village environs, retain a charming scale. These buildings could be highlighted and

presented to greater visual effect.



Landscaping and Open Spaces / Tírdhreachú agus Spásanna Oscailte:

The proposed landscaping plan for the fair green will provide a fine visual enhancement in this elevated site in the village core, while re-enforcing the entrance to St James and the new burial ground. The proposed heritage panels will provide an interesting addition to the passive parks. A similar treatment to the forecourt car park of the contemporary Church would be complimentary to this landscaping proposal. Well done on the on-going planting of trees and flowers. Once again the array of hanging baskets, window boxes and incidental colourful planting was admired at various locations.



Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities / Fiadhúlra, Gnáthóga agus Taitneamhachtaí Nádúrtha:

Your location has a rich heritage under the wildlife heading and the atmospheric walks at Bothar na Naomh and Slí na Mona are fine amenities, well presented. Your plan to link Annaghmaconway to the Bothar na Naomh trail sounds exciting and it is good to read that the commencement of work here is imminent. The on-going maintenance programme here is impressive and thoughtful. Well done on the promotion of pollination planting at St. James’ Tower.



Sustainable Waste and Resource Management / Bainistiú Acmhainní agus Dramhaíola Inbhuanaithe:

The Bring Centre is well presented in a prominent location and was clean and tidy on adjudication day. It is good to hear you are harvesting rainwater and that your preschool has a clothing recycling programme. Congratulations to Fatima National School on their achievement of four green flags.



Tidiness and Litter Control / Slachtmhaireacht agus Rialú Bruscair:

Dillon’s, now closed, is a very attractive and prominent building, retaining a charming rural character, and it is to be hoped that this premises will be rejuvenated at some stage. Nearby, opposite the GAA grounds, one commercial unit looked somewhat untidy. A directional road sign further along needed to be cleaned and freshened up. A traditional cottage/outbuilding here could provide a charming visual announcement to the village if appropriately painted and highlighted. Your litter cleaning programme, and patrols involving the school children, are obviously working well as the overall impression on the day was one of tidiness. Opposite the church, the information board,

located over a well-constructed stone wall, looked somewhat faded.



Residential Streets & Housing Areas / Sráideanna Cónaithe & Ceantair Tithíochta:

Lake View Estate was well presented. The high retaining wall along the Community Centre boundary could be softened by the planting of creepers here. Opposite, a very attractive row of vernacular houses with attractive muted, pastel colour schemes looked very well, fronted by an excellent linear shrubbery planted along the roadside edge. Elsewhere, individual private houses and gardens generally are presented to a good standard.



Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes / Bóithre Isteach, Sráideanna & Lánaí:

Village announcement signs were welcoming and nicely presented. The Ballinamore Road entrance opens up views of the countryside and of St James Tower high on the hill. The roadside fences are attractive but weed control was a little uneven. On the Mohill Road entrance, the stone kerbside is a very pleasant feature providing a visual sense of a gateway entrance to the village. Well done on achieving assistance from some of your local organisations to assist you with maintenance.



Concluding Remarks:

The Cloone committee is hard working, well-organised and the results of your efforts are to be clearly seen in the colourful bedding planting interventions located throughout the village.

Max Mark 2016 Marks 2017 Marks

Community Involvement & Planning 60 39 40

Built Environment and Streetscape 50 41 41

Landscaping and Open Spaces 50 43 43

Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities 50 22 23

Sustainable Waste and Resource Management 50 26 26

Tidiness and Litter Control 90 64 65

Residential Streets & Housing Areas 50 33 34

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes 50 35 35

TOTAL MARK 450 303 308