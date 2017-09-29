Leitrim's Green-Door festival opening reception and debate

7.00pm Reception and 7.30pm Debate "Building, Dwelling, Thinking'

The Green-Door festival begins with a debate which aims to set the scene and form a critical back drop to the weekend of open home and events. This year, to compliment the Dock’s exhibition ‘Thinking, Living, Dwelling’ Green-Door have invited speakers from Ireland, the UK and Berlin to give presentations on the theme of the philosopher Heidegger’s essay: ‘Building, Dwelling Thinking’.

This is a rare opportunity to hear from an international panel of architects about their thoughts and perspectives on sustainable building – as well as being an exciting opportunity to engage with the speakers and each other, on the theme of the future of rural living and dwelling.

Local architect Dominic Stevens will discuss this essay and what it means to his practice of creating houses and housing. There will then follow presentations by Jingru Cyan Cheng, Director of the Architectural Association Wuhan Visiting School and a PhD candidate at the Architectural Association, London, UK who will give a paper on: A Split Household: Contemporary Rural Home for China’s Floating Population.

Then Irish architects Marcus Donaghy and Will Dimond, whose joint practice established in 2001 has developed a reputation for high-quality innovative, sustainable design, will talk about: Material Knowledge . Then Deirdre McMenamin, co-founder of LiD Architecture and now based in Berlin, will speak on: Configured Rurality Models of Rural Habitation.

There are also some great Green Door Workshops & talks for kids and families

30th September 11am - 12:30pm

Family Building all sorts. Age 5yrs+ and adults

30th September 1:30pm - 3pm

Building all sorts. Age 8 - 12yrs.

Saturday 30th September 1pm

Bending the rules with Nicos Nicolaou

A free public talk about design and its social and cultural meanings.

