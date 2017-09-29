Scattered showers and breezy conditions today in Co Leitrim

According to Met Éireann there will be sunny spells and scattered showers today, a few which will become heavy. Temperatures will reach a high of between 13 or 14 degrees but breezy conditions will make it feel colder.

Tonight

There will be a few more showers early tonight, but it will become mainly dry overnight with clear skies. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Winds will ease and become southeast.