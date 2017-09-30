Crashed Witch competition in Carrick-on-Shannon

Carrick Carnival have come up with a great idea for this Halloween with a novel 'Crashed Witch' competition for everyone in the town to get behind.

Trying to keep the Carnival in everyone's minds and given that there is somewhat of a gap in the market at Halloween, the Carnival committee decided to run a competition to make a witch which looks like it has crashed.

They are going to dot these around the town so it will hopefully look impressive and make the town look well.

They are aiming to get schools, clubs and groups involved and are offering prize money as an incentive to get involved.

So get your thinking caps on and see what you can come up with for your 'Crashed Witch.'