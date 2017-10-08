Will you survive Drumshanbo's Fear Factory this Halloween?

The ghosts, ghouls, monsters and other residents of Drumshanbo's Haunted House will be returning in 2017 for three nights only - Friday, October 27, Sunday, October 29 and Tuesday, October 31.

Things that go bump in the night have gained employment in a new location - The Fear Fatory, aka as Drumshanbo Enterprise Centre - where An Tostal organisers say, their scream production is higher than ever.

So will you make it through to the end of the Fear Factory's DISassembly line?

Small scares will start at 7pm and entry is €6, while big scares (recommended for teens and adults) will start at 9pm with entry costing €8.

Be afraid, be very, very afraid!