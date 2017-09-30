Plans to extend home support for persons with advanced dementia

The Head of Social Care in this region of the HSE has outlined in detail the planned increase in nurse-led services at the Day Care Unit of St. Patrick's Community Hospital and what will be added to the current services in the coming months.

Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire had tabled a query with the Regional Health Forum this month asking for an outline of the planned increase in nurse-led services, what is in place now and what services and hours will be added to the current services.

Frank Morrison, Head of Social Care CHO1, said the day care service currently provides a service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 4.30pm. The service is managed by a Clinical Nurse Manager 2.

On Mondays, a nurse-led Falls Assessment Clinic takes place, providing necessary assessments and onward referral for people at risk of having a fall.

On Wednesday, a nurse-led Tissue Viability Wound Care Clinic has commenced and will provide direct referral to a vascular surgeon, if required.

The existing nurse-led Continence Clinics continue every Tuesday and provide an essential service for those with continence difficulties.

Nursing management and the Clinical Nurse Manager 2 are currently researching additional services to meet the needs of the community.

These include a Cogs Club which is a Cognitive Stimulation Therapy programme of structured activity sessions for small groups of people with dementia.

One day per week is allocated for persons with advanced dementia to access support and education to enable them to remain at home.

Plans are currently in progress to extend the nurse-led service to five days per week (9.00am to 4.30pm) by the end of November.

A Memory Technology Library is currently being set up in St. Patrick's Community Hospital to support people with dementia and their families in accessing assistive technology.

This will be accessible by referral/appointment on November 30, 2017.

The Senior Occupational Therapist in St Patrick's Hospital is now involved, with the nursing staff, in joint assessments of clients referred to the Day Hospital.

The Occupational Therapist is also taking a lead role in the formation of the Memory Technology Library, in conjunction with an occupational therapist from the Mental Health Services and is also involved in Falls Assessment Clinics.

The response was welcomed by Cllr Armstrong-McGuire.