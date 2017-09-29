Limerick to Leitrim cycle reveal total amount raised for Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust

Following on from the efforts of the 42 cyclists who completed the fifth annual Delma Cavanagh Memorial Cycle a cheque for €18,755 was recently presented to Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust.

The incredible tally beats last years total by €50 and means the Delma Cavanagh Memorial Cycle has now raised in excess of €62,087 since the idea for the cycle was first conceived by John Cavanagh, who wished to cycle from his adopted home in Dromahair to his native Limerick in memory of his mother.

Since that initial cycle, the Delma Cavanagh Memorial Cycle has grown in popularity and there are already whispers circulating with regard what might be in store for the cyclists next year!

Day One - HIGHLIGHTS from Rory O'Brien on Vimeo.