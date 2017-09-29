€1.8 million in Peace funding for Leitrim

Leitrim County PEACE IV Partnership has confirmed over €1.8 million in funding for programmes in Leitrim.

The Leitrim County PEACE IV Action Plan was launched last week to coincide with the International Day of Peace.

Following public consultation the Partnership has been responsible for developing the PEACE IV Action Plan for Leitrim.

Programmes aimed at children and young people will enhance their capacity to form positive and effective relationships with others of a different background through cross border activities, diversity and peace learning programmes.

The Plan was developed around 3 specific themes; Building Positive Relations, Children and Young People and Shared Space and Services. The Building Positive Relations theme aims to promote positive relations characterised by respect, and where cultural diversity is celebrated and people can live, learn and socialise together. Leitrim PEACE IV Partnership will deliver this programme working with various organisations throughout the County.

The Shared Space and Services theme will support a number of locally-based projects and initiatives throughout County Leitrim. This theme aims to create a more cohesive society through new shared civic spaces that will be used by all sections of the community, leading to changes in both attitudes and behaviour.

Vice Chair of Leitrim County Council, Councillor Sean McGowan welcomed the launch of the PEACE IV Action Plan highlighting the importance of this funding in promoting reconciliation, understanding of diversity and good relations throughout the county.

Welcoming the funding Gina McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer with the Special EU Programmes Body said: “Local authorities like Leitrim County Council have made an invaluable contribution in the delivery of the EU’s PEACE Programme to the areas and groups where it is most needed, at the local level. This funding offer will build upon the peace and reconciliation work that has already taken place and provide support for new and innovative projects that will promote positive relations between all communities.

“I would also like to recognise the hard work and commitment of the Leitrim PEACE IV Partnership in its development of the Action Plan and look forward to hearing more about its successes,” she continued.

On behalf of the Leitrim Peace IV Partnership, Director of Services Mary Quinn looked forward to working with all the various community organisations in implementing the PEACE IV Action Plan in Leitrim.

The PEACE IV programme is funded through the European Union, the Northern Ireland Executive and the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government and has been designed to promote peace and reconciliation across Northern Ireland and the border counties.

The Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) is the managing authority for this programme with responsibility for its implementation and delivery.

The Leitrim PEACE IV Partnership was established in 2016 as a sub-committee of the Local Community Development Committee and is led by Leitrim County Council. The membership includes representatives from Leitrim County Council, development agencies, community partners and statutory agencies. More information on the PEACE IV Programme can be found on www.seupb.eu