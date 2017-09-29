Tidy Towns judge expresses hope that economic recovery is in sight for Drumkeerin

Tidy Towns Adjudicator's Report for Drunkeerin.

Community Involvement & Planning / Rannpháirtíocht an Phobail & Pleanáil:

Drumkeerin is welcome to the National Tidy Town Competition 2017. Thank you for your submission which included a completed application form, a village map and a range of photographs of your proposed works, your litter plan and three year action plan. The aims and objectives set out in your entry are truly admirable. Bringing together groups and individuals to achieve these goals is central to your thinking. Your photographic illustrations, clear map numbering and outlining of your projects were of great assistance during the visit. The application document is clear and deals evenly with the individual categories of the competition.

Your committee of thirteen, assisted by seven additional volunteers, is obviously hard working and communicates well with your schools, residents and local businesses. Your committee maintains contact through the various communication channels, including local newspapers, parish newsletter, the web and Facebook. You name many agencies and groups who assist with your projects and activities and the summary of these, and your interaction with them, makes impressive reading.



Built Environment and Streetscape / An Timpeallacht Thógtha agus Sráid-dreacha:

The village retains a fine urban structure and many commercial presentations were admired, including the Credit Union, Fords Inn, Davitt’s, The Rowan Tree, Fiona’s and Clarke’s. These premises contain some attractive colour schemes, adorned with a variety of colourfully arranged hanging baskets and window boxes. Higher up in the village, the Breffni store and the nearby corner pub, both continue this trend.

Áras Bhríde is a nice complex, well integrated into the fabric of the village. Lough Allen College, on well maintained grounds, was a highlight and high on the hill, Scoil Naomh Bhríde, with its excellent colour scheme, looked very well. Opposite, the Church of Ireland is well presented in its traditional setting. We note your concerns regarding the difficulties arising from the down turn in the economy in recent years and your struggle to deal with unoccupied buildings. It is to be hoped that some economic recovery is in sight which will have positive effects on rural Ireland. It was good to note that

reconstruction to a house, opposite the Health Centre, was underway.



Landscaping and Open Spaces / Tírdhreachú agus Spásanna Oscailte:

Well-presented hard and soft landscaping areas abound in the village. The ‘Tree of Liberty’ is a nice focal point on a prominent site and this feature looks very well. The range of landscaped areas is considerable and all were visited. The linear planting initiatives, carried out from the amenity area and children’s playground into the ‘Tree of Liberty’, have a very welcoming appearance and all involved here are to be congratulated. Similarly, at the College Road, the well maintained grassed areas, tub planting, and seating continue this good quality landscaping presentation. Nearby, the planting of native trees in various locations along the roadsides were observed. We wish you well in your participation in the Leitrim County Council Floral Pride competition. Your village is well placed to

achieve a high position. Last year’s report commented on the amount of work that your volunteers continue to carry out on the various projects and your considerable number of projects was observed at various locations.



Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities / Fiadhúlra, Gnáthóga agus Taitneamhachtaí Nádúrtha:

The village has a variety of excellent wildlife habitats and the surveys of your local area, carried out by Drumkeerin National School, are very encouraging. We note your objective to have the findings illustrated on display boards. Well done to the College on their project involving the production of both bird and bat boxes. You are to be commended for arranging talks and obtaining professional advice in this category from your local Wild Life Ranger and we wish you well in this worthwhile endeavour and on the completion of the wildlife surveys.



Sustainable Waste and Resource Management / Bainistiú Acmhainní agus Dramhaíola Inbhuanaithe:

It would appear from your submission that you are receiving support from your local businesses and school in promoting this agenda. Breffni Store and Clarke’s Butchers are promoting practical initiatives involving second hand books and used mobile phones. Well done also on the promotion of waste segregation in conjunction with Barna Water and the use of Facebook to inform your community.



Tidiness and Litter Control / Slachtmhaireacht agus Rialú Bruscair:

Regular clean-ups and litter patrols are evidently very successful. Congratulations to the volunteers, assisted by your youth club and transition year students, who take on this essential task. Some areas of the cobble-lock footpath along Main Street were a little weedy and in need of a freshen up, a comment that also applies to some signage at various locations. The newly painted street furniture and flower boxes were very effective and these items have a fresh appearance. At the old school road, some screening at the materials storage yard, possibly by the provision of a hedge would be a considerable visual improvement.



Residential Streets & Housing Areas / Sráideanna Cónaithe & Ceantair Tithíochta:

Housing areas generally have a good standard. At Sheena, some colourful garden presentations were admired. It is to be hoped that you will be successful in your efforts to paint the derelict buildings outlined in your survey. This would be an effective visual enhancement as the buildings are situated on an elevated section of the village. At Radharc An tSéipeil, a number of garden presentations were admired. At the entrance a hedgerow planting scheme could be considered along the post and rail fence to provide a sense of enclosure and visual linkage to the scheme. In the village proper, many colourful presentations were observed particularly some fine window box presentations at the Breffni store.



Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes / Bóithre Isteach, Sráideanna & Lánaí:

The Carrick-on-Shannon entrance road is being nicely enhanced and the amenity area, with its interesting sculpture and well-maintained children’s playground, looks very well. The proposed ‘Failte’ signs will be a meaningful addition here. The Manorhamiltom Road announcement sign has a welcoming atmosphere. The Heritage Centre needed a freshen up in places; a front window is now beginning to decay. The grounds and heritage artefacts were excellently presented and a credit to all concerned. The Dowra Road entrance opens up some were atmospheric vistas, as it rises up to the village, enhanced by the views of St. Brigid’s Church, the very well presented Lough Allen College and a nicely presented village announcement sign.



Concluding Remarks:

Drumkeerin is an appealing historic village where residents are successfully combining to develop and promote your substantial heritage.

Max Marks 2016 Marks 2017 Marks

Community Involvement & Planning 60 45 46

Built Environment and Streetscape 50 41 41

Landscaping and Open Spaces 50 40 41

Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities 50 20 21

Sustainable Waste and Resource Management 50 17 17

Tidiness and Litter Control 90 53 54

Residential Streets & Housing Areas 50 37 37

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes 50 40 40

Total Mark 450 293 297