Attention all young writers, it's competition time

In the first edition of the Leitrim Guardian there was a competition won by an essay entitled 'My Leitrim of the Future'.

Leitrim Guardian Editor, Dr. Bláithín Gallagher, speaking to the Leitrim Observer, stated, “Thinking about this year's competition, keeping the link with our first issue, but also being mindful of the many entries we receive from outside the county, I am inviting young writers (primary and post primary) to submit a prose or poetry piece, (fiction or non fiction), guided by the saying:

“Live for today, Dream for tomorrow, Learn from yesterday.”

“We welcome all submissions on the topic. Find your voice, the future is in your hands, let your imagination loose :-) The deadline for submissions is October 16 at 12pm (noon).

“As we are experiencing high volumes of material at present re: other topics it is very important that all entries follow the guidelines below.

“Entries must be submitted in Word format or equivalent or maybe typed in the body of an email,” Bláithín explained.

The subject of the email must include the following line: Leitrim Guardian 2018 Young Writers competition.

On the first page of your entry please write

Your name

Your address;

Your date of birth

The school you attend, the class you are in.

The contact name, phone number and email address of a parent, guardian or teacher who we may contact if your entry is selected.

The title of your piece.

Please write in whether the entry is to be considered at Primary or Post Primary level.

Maximum word count: 750 words.

This page will stand alone.

On the second page of your document please rewrite your Date of birth, include your age, your class/year, the name of your school, the title of your piece and the word count at the top of the page where your article appears. Do not write your name on the second page.

Remember the deadline for Young Writer's Competition - Leitrim Guardian 2018 issue is October 16th, 2017 at 12 noon. Please send all entries to blaithingallagher@eircom.net

“This is a free writing competition; all you need is your imagination and a little time to express your creativity.

“We welcome submissions in Irish and in English. The prize winner will receive a small cash prize, a certificate and the winning article will be published in the 2018 Leitrim Guardian journal which will be launched on the night of November 10, 2017.

“We will choose one winner from primary level and one from post primary level. Please ensure all entries follow the guidelines and most importantly do NOT exceed the maximum word count of 750 words. We are really tight on space this year,” said Bláithín.