Drumsna Tidy Towns praised for their strong relationship with local community groups

Tidy Towns Adjudicator's Report for Drumsna.

Community Involvement & Planning / Rannpháirtíocht an Phobail & Pleanáil:

Drumsna is welcome to the National Tidy Towns Competition 2017. Thank you for your well documented, completed application form, accompanied by a useful complement of photographs, and a village map indicating the location of your various projects. These were of great assistance to the adjudicator on the occasion of the visit. Your committee of seven is well supported by an additional twenty plus volunteers whom you can call on when assistance is required. It is obvious that you have been successful, over the years, in securing help and support from many other interested organizations and groups, including Leitrim County Council, Leitrim Development Company, Leitrim Tourism, Annaduff ICA, Drumsna Golden Age group, The G.A.A., Choltas Ceolteoiri Eireann, Foróige, Drumsna Community Resource Group, local businesses and residents. Your submitted list of support

groups certainly makes impressive reading. Your summary of achievement, as a community, is well promoted through outlets such as local media, church newsletters and Facebook. Well done on engaging with your youth and local school in the Garden of Remembrance 1916 project and their Green Flag initiative. The Village Development Plan is excellent, outlining as it does, some well-considered, achievable objectives.



Built Environment and Streetscape / An Timpeallacht Thógtha agus Sráid-dreacha:

Your village retains a strong urban form, particularly at the core area surrounded by very fine period town houses, presented in a series of attractive muted colours, some with vivid red coloured highlights. These houses have attractive ornate doorways with fanlights and cast iron railings, worthy of listing. They are a fine, unusual asset in a small rural village and it should be an objective of your group to document these with a view to their long term conservation and preservation.

The history of the Post Office, and its connections to Anthony Trollope, is very interesting, but the storyboard and information plaques here are in need of refurbishment. It is good to note your

regular communication with Leitrim County Council regarding the old Post Office at Quay Street. We hope you are successful in this regard. This aspect of your heritage is a great asset in a competition where the Built Environment is such an important category. Duignan’s Shop and Pub and Daly’s Store were again well presented and, opposite, the black and white painted Tomas MacLoclainn shop and the vivid reds of the stepped, gabled woodwork shop, attached to the old gateway of the old estate, were admired.



Landscaping and Open Spaces / Tírdhreachú agus Spásanna Oscailte:

The fair green looked excellent with its millennium centre piece incorporating the time capsule. The area is enclosed on one side by the well-presented Church and grounds and, opposite, the nicely maintained Belmont Heights estate. Grass cutting, shrubs and bedding planting looked very well here. The People’s Orchard, stretching along the Belmont Road, is a novel idea and is maturing nicely. The continental, boulevard style trees on stilts presentation along the fair green down to the village centre, gives this area a formal sense of place, very much in keeping with your historic, planned village. Your RSS is working well and the workers here are to be congratulated on your many incidental open spaces which are very well maintained. We note your objectives to continue the expansion of your landscaping agenda to encourage additional bird life and wild life.



Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities / Fiadhúlra, Gnáthóga agus Taitneamhachtaí Nádúrtha:

Your hinterland on the bank of the Shannon has a very interesting range of wildlife habitats. Nowhere is this more noticeable than at the Quay/Harbour, with its lovely array of illustrated wildlife boards prepared by your youth. The wildlife area is well located and interesting. The ‘Diver’ sculpture here is a lovely visual introduction to this well-presented area, housing a good number of interesting information boards. Well done on participating and attending the Leitrim County Council Networking for Nature Event in Carrick on Shannon. Congratulations also on your promotion of this agenda with your local school children and the community at large.



Sustainable Waste and Resource Management / Bainistiú Acmhainní agus Dramhaíola Inbhuanaithe:

The number of initiatives, such as the Book Club and recycling of unwanted gifts, the Daycare Centre garden scheme, composting and water harvesting, continues to expand. In order to achieve more marks in this category, perhaps you should liaise with the Leitrim County Council Environmental Officer and your local Green Flag school. The Bring Centre was clean and well presented.



Tidiness and Litter Control / Slachtmhaireacht agus Rialú Bruscair:

Your litter patrols and school and club programs are obviously working well. The village was substantially litter-free on the day of adjudication. At the junction of Main Street and Quay Road, the bin at the corner was full to overflowing and some litter was scattered nearby. We hope you are successful concerning improvements of the disused house. Signage, at the River Walk entrance, and at the basketball court to the rear of the church, needs renewal and refreshing. A building at the Quay, mentioned in last year’s report, has some fading advertising signage.



Residential Streets & Housing Areas / Sráideanna Cónaithe & Ceantair Tithíochta:

The village has a nice range of individual housing estates and all were visited. New schemes, with slated roofs, integrate well and this material planning policy works very well and has a visually pleasing quality. Oak Meadows has a fine maturity and is well maintained. At Belmont Heights and the Grange grassed areas were well manicured, but both of these schemes would benefit from additional planting.



Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes / Bóithre Isteach, Sráideanna & Lánaí:

Stone walls and mature woodlands are a feature of your approach roads and set a good precedent for future developments. Street surfaces are good and well-marked. The Harbour area has a fine appearance and was clean and well presented.



Concluding Remarks:

Drumsna has a good sense of community and there is a nice balance of presentation of community, commercial and residential buildings. The village is nicely enhanced with some imaginative landscaping schemes. Well done to your hard working volunteers.

Max Mark 2016 Mark 2017 Mark

Community Involvement & Planning 60 44 45

Built Environment and Streetscape 50 41 41

Landscaping and Open Spaces 50 45 45

Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities 50 31 32

Sustainable Waste and Resource Management 50 19 19

Tidiness and Litter Control 90 57 58

Residential Streets & Housing Areas 50 29 30

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes 50 36 36

Total Mark 450 302 306