Jamestown's community garden, bird boxes and town trail signage to the liking of Tidy Towns adjudicator

Tidy Towns Adjudicator's Report for Jamestown.

Community Involvement & Planning / Rannpháirtíocht an Phobail & Pleanáil:

Jamestown is welcome to the National Tidy Towns Competition 2017. Thank you for the completed application form outlining your work programme and indicating the location of your various projects. Your group has been successful in receiving assistance and support from a wide range of interested agencies and groups such as Leitrim County Council, Leitrim Development Company, Waterways Ireland and local businesses. Your use of Facebook, and the internet generally, to communicate with your community back home and abroad is an excellent initiative



Built Environment and Streetscape / An Timpeallacht Thógtha agus Sráid-dreacha:

Murphy’s Arch Bar is prominently located in the village core and nicely presented. It has three plastic hanging signs and a reduction in this number would be a considerable visual improvement. The well-presented O’Brien Tower emphases the historic importance of the village. The town trail signage is excellent and enlivens the walking experience, and the seating provided at various locations is well considered. On the opposite side of Main Street, village houses retain their character and have excellent presentations with attractively coloured doorways and nicely presented threshold gardens. The Cottage Restaurant, with its whitewashed walls, looks very well and its charming presentation is an excellent gesture to its more rural setting. The audit of Heritage properties will be of significant

value in future years.



Landscaping and Open Spaces / Tírdhreachú agus Spásanna Oscailte:

Well done on your achievement in winning the community prize in the 2016 Leitrim Floral Prize Award. The community garden looks excellent and the volunteers, who look after this area, are to be congratulated, as are the residents who grow the annual flowers for your various planting initiatives. The Franciscan Friary is very atmospheric, well presented and historically informative. The Adjudicator enjoyed a visit here.



Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities / Fiadhúlra, Gnáthóga agus Taitneamhachtaí Nádúrtha:

We read that you are in communication with Roscommon County Council and Wildlife Ireland concerning damage at the Weir, and this has yet to be resolved. The proposed Blueway Development is interesting and will improve connections with neighbouring Drumsna. The bird boxes at Jamestown Preschool are nicely painted and have a good educational value. We hope the bat boxes initiative will have an uptake sometime soon. Well done on your co-operation with the Central Fisheries Board on issues of pollution. Last year’s adjudicator suggesting expanding this agenda, by introducing wildlife information boards. Perhaps you should give some considerations to this aspect of your development.

Sustainable Waste and Resource Management / Bainistiú Acmhainní agus Dramhaíola Inbhuanaithe:

You continue to promote a number of initiatives in this category, including the ‘Adopt a Bottle Bank Programme’, Christmas tree recycling and the herb garden. In order to expand this agenda, you should consider further contact with Leitrim County Council Environmental Officer. The Bring Bank looks bright, the receptacles were clean. The new planting here considerably enhances the overall appearance.



Tidiness and Litter Control / Slachtmhaireacht agus Rialú Bruscair:

The village had a clean and tidy appearance on adjudication day. Unfortunately there was some broken glass strewn along the baseline of the Bring Centre. It is encouraging to read that the installation of CCTV at the Bring Bank has proved successful. We note your campaign on dog-fouling and fly-posting. Well done on the provision of an advisory board at the Quay to cater for this need.



Residential Streets & Housing Areas / Sráideanna Cónaithe & Ceantair Tithíochta:

Jamestown certainly escaped the excesses of new housing during the Celtic Tiger years and is fortunate in this regard. The existing village housing, already mentioned, retains great character and charm and deserves further listing with a view to its long term preservation. We wish you success in the Leitrim Floral Prize competition.



Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes / Bóithre Isteach, Sráideanna & Lánaí:

Ireland has a rich heritage of stone walls and this is illustrated to great effect in your village and its hinterland. Loose stone walls abound in the more rural locations, while close to the village, the built stone walls have a good quality. The walls are worthy of long term preservation. It was good to see a new entrance being developed, to good conservation practice, opposite an attractively presented red water pump on the Drumsna entrance. Street furniture, including street lighting, seating and tables, has a fine quality. Surfaces are good with clear marking and the cobble-lock footpaths were admired. The meadow opposite the Cottage Restaurant looks stunning on the banks of the river; a panoramic view that can be enjoyed from the well placed seating nearby. New tree planting on the Roscommon approach looked well. Signage here needs a little attention.



Concluding Remarks:

The historic village of Jamestown is attractively located on the banks of the Shannon surrounded by mature woodlands. The presentation of your fine buildings and historic sites is a credit to a hard-working and thoughtful community.

Max Mark 2016 Mark 2017 Mark



Community Involvement & Planning 60 40 41

Built Environment and Streetscape 50 37 37

Landscaping and Open Spaces 50 40 40

Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities 50 25 26

Sustainable Waste and Resource Management 50 26 26

Tidiness and Litter Control 90 54 56

Residential Streets & Housing Areas 50 32 32

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes 50 34 34

Total Mark 450 288 292