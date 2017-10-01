St. Clare's student awarded prestigious scholarship

Since its establishment in 2008 Naughton Foundation Scholarships worth over €4 million have been presented to 175 remarkable young people in the fields of science, engineering and technology in publicly funded third level institutions in Ireland, north and south.

On Saturday, September 23, 2017, 36 new Scholars joined this illustrious and celebrated list as the Naughton Foundation honoured a further 36 exceptional Irish students by awarding them third level scholarships towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science and technology.

Nuala Parkinson-Coombs from St. Clare’s Comprehensive School in Manorhamilton, was awarded the scholarship and has accepted a place at Trinity College Dublin studying Computer Science and Language.

Supporting academic and innovative excellence in Irish students, this Scholarship Award is an investment in the future of Ireland's reputation as a country with outstanding graduates.

In 2008 the scheme started in three counties and has continued to expand annually to become the nationwide programme it is today.

The ceremony took place in the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, Trinity College Dublin.

Nuala’s former secondary school, St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton was also presented with a prize of €1,000 towards their school’s science facilities, for their support of these students.

More than 140 schools have benefited from this prize to date with some schools receiving it on more than one occasion.