Warm reception for Carrigallen author's new novel

Kevin McManus from Carrigallen launched his third novel, entitled, “Under the Red Winter Sky” in Charley Farrelly’s Bar in Carrigallen on Saturday night, September 23.

The book was launched by Charlie McGettigan who entertained the crowd with some of his fabulous songs.

There was also fine music on the night from Cavan based musicians: Michael Cunningham and David Smith. Cavan poet, P.J. Kennedy read a selection of his poetry as did local poet Kevin Patrick who provided the audience with a sample of his work from his poetry collection which will be published next month.

P.J. Kennedy, Kevin McManus, Charlie McGettigan and Kevin Patrick.

Kevin McManus read the opening chapter of his new novel and thanked the local people who attended the event and especially those who had travelled long distances.

Philip McIntyre kept the event running smoothly as master of ceremonies.

P.J. Kennedy, Kevin McManus, Charlie McGettigan and Cathal Farrelly.

Kevin’s latest novel “Under the Red Winter Sky” has already received very positive reviews and is currently ranking high in the Amazon crime fiction charts.

The book is available to purchase in The Reading Room in Carrick-on-Shannon and in McCann’s Centra in Carrigallen and will soon be more widely distributed.

Presenting Noreen McManus (Kevin's mother) with a bouquet of flowers for her 80th birthday (l-r). Adam Lynch, Kevin McManus Snr, Miriam Lynch, Tommy Lynch, Noreen McManus, Kevin McManus, Katie Lynch, Mary McManus.

If you have difficulty purchasing a copy of the book it can be downloaded or purchased directly from amazon.co.uk.

The launch night was also a very special occasion because Kevin’s mother Noreen McManus celebrated her 80th birthday and was given a special presentation by her family.

Cllr. Paddy O'Rourke, Kevin McManus and Charlie McGettigan.

Kevin would like to thank all of his friends and neighbours who attended the event and made it a very enjoyable night.