Saturday's death notices

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Noel Carroll, Erris, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in Roscommon Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Carmel, sons David and Sean, brother Jordan and sister Joy, grandchildren Shane, Ellie, Danny and their mother Grace, relatives, friends and extended family. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Sunday 1st October from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Monday, 2nd October at 11am. Burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Care, Sligo.

Martin McGrath, 19 Karol Avenue, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully at home. Late of Rathroe, Mantua. Brother of the late Maureen, Sean, Attracta, Una and Frank. Martin will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by this loving brother Kevin (Dublin), sister Ita Harmer (Surrey), brother-in-law Fred, sisters-in-law Delia, Eileen and Liz, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Sunday evening (1st Oct.) from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Monday (2nd Oct.) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. House private.

May they rest in peace.