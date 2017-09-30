Road closed following accident in Manorhamilton

The R280 near Manorhamilton is expected to reopen to traffic around 5pm today following a serious road traffic accident in the early hours of this morning.

Garda forensic investigators are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred at Tuckmill Park.

There is no information regarding any injuries sustained in the accident.

A diversion is currently in place via Dromahair.

Manorhamilton Gardai are appealing for anyone that was travelling along the R280 which is the main Manorhamilton to Carrick-on-Shannon road between 3am and 5am this morning to contact them if they have any information.