Saturday's death notices - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Moran, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Moran (née Clarke), Drumhall, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Ballinamore Care Centre on Friday, 29th September, 2017. Pre-deceased by her husband, Michael Henry. Deeply regretted by her sons, John Paul and Michael, daughter, Marie McCabe (Cloone), her brother, Patrick, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, John Paul and Maureen Moran, Drumhall, Drumshanbo, from 4pm this Saturday evening until removal on Sunday evening, to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House private from 3pm on Sunday, please.

Noel Carroll, Erris, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in Roscommon Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Carmel, sons David and Sean, brother Jordan and sister Joy, grandchildren Shane, Ellie, Danny and their mother Grace, relatives, friends and extended family. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Sunday, 1st October from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Monday, 2nd October at 11am. Burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Care, Sligo.

Martin McGrath, 19 Karol Avenue, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully at home. Late of Rathroe, Mantua. Brother of the late Maureen, Sean, Attracta, Una and Frank. Martin will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by this loving brother Kevin (Dublin), sister Ita Harmer (Surrey), brother-in-law Fred, sisters-in-law Delia, Eileen and Liz, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Sunday evening (1st Oct.) from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Monday (2nd Oct.) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. House private.

May they rest in peace.