House prices rise 4% in Leitrim

House prices nationally over the last year have risen by more than €50 on average every day, according to the latest House Price Report released by Ireland’s largest property website, Daft.ie.

Following a 0.3% increase in the third quarter of 2007, the national average list price is now almost €241,000, 8.9% higher than a year ago. It means that prices have risen by almost 47% on average from their lowest point in late 2013.

In Leitrim, prices in the third quarter of 2017 were 4% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 19% seen a year ago. The average house price is now €124,000, 45% above its lowest point.

The annual rate of inflation in Dublin was 9.9% in the year to September. This is the second quarter in a row where it exceeds the rate in the rest of the country (8.2%). The rate of inflation in Dublin also exceeded the rate seen in each of the four other major cities for the first time since 2014.

In Cork, the change in prices over the last year has been 5.1%, its lowest in over three years, while in Galway the figure was 9.2%. In both Limerick and Waterford cities, the rate was close to 8.5%, similar to the rate seen elsewhere in the country.

The number of properties available to buy on the market nationwide continues to fall, albeit at the slowest rate in over five years. There were almost 24,000 properties on the market on September 1st, 4% lower than the same date a year previously. This is from extra supply, rather than less demand, with over 40,000 properties listed in the first eight months of the year, compared to 37,600 in the same period in 2016.