Appeal for information about missing man in Carrick-on-Shannon

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon are appealing to the public for help in locating a man who went missing in the town on Saturday night.

The man, a Polish national who lives in Dublin, was visiting the town and staying in accommodation in the town centre.

He was last seen between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday last, September 30 in the St. Mary's Close area of the town.

A post on Facebook made an appeal for information to people in the Carrick-on-Shannon town area. It said that he was last seen on the outskirts of the town, his phone had died and his partner was very worried about him.

If you saw this man please call Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai on 071 9650510 with any information.