Man in serious condition after he was struck by a car in Manorhamilton

A man has been airlifted to Galway University Hospital after he was struck by a car in the early hours of Saturday morning last.

Gardaí in Manorhamilton are investigating the traffic collision which occurred at Ramooney, Manorhamilton.

The incident happened at approximately 4.30am on Saturday, September 30.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said a male pedestrian in his 20s was struck by a car. The injured man was taken initially to Sligo University Hospital and subsequently airlifted to Galway University Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.