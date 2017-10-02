Green Door Weekend
Biggest ever Green Door Weekend receives rave reviews
The Green Door Festival was held in Leitrim over the weekend and it proved to be a resounding success.
Thirty nine inspirational homes were open to the public over the weekend and the reaction from those who were at the event was overwhelmingly positive.
We were building pop up yurts today at #Leitrim Green Door fest. Good fun! pic.twitter.com/MuOcaJ5a1Q— James McSherry (@occamslastrazor) October 1, 2017
Stunning house by Dominic Stevens- arranged like a cluster of houses, each room gets its own unique view of #leitrim #greendoorfestival pic.twitter.com/KLxuTNQg2l— Melissa Doran (@GoRadiate) October 1, 2017
The sacred heart looked down on the gorgeous Gramarys cottage & garden in South Leitrim. #GreenDoor Festival #ireland #irishtradition pic.twitter.com/zuY5tMc3ng— Dervs (@creevylea) September 30, 2017
Wonderful designs, lovely homes, wonderful scenery @#Greendoor w/e #leitrim pic.twitter.com/tdeNDY6Hk3— Mary McCormick (@tourismmary) October 1, 2017
Theory: quality of Irish rural architecture increasing due to TV @Kevin_McCloud @DermotBannon et al. #GreenDoor pic.twitter.com/KoY3aIB5JS— Richard O'Beirne (@robeirne) October 1, 2017
Fusion of old & new.Hearing about cob &hemp work in a beautifully restored 18th century cottage.Part of #greendoor festival on all weekend pic.twitter.com/dkHnzwz3lI— Dervs (@creevylea) September 30, 2017
Out this afternoon in #Leitrim for the #greendoor eco-build festival. Openday at various private homes. pic.twitter.com/pcwCfNJlUh— Charlotte Moss (@cmossperennials) September 30, 2017
Last house of the day, not the least by anymeans either. In fact there were too many houses to try and see over the weekend, maybe it could be created into two weekends?! Just a suggestion.. This gorgeous house though has been yet another labour of 10years of love, struggle and dust. Self build restoration project on a stone built cottage dating from 1790. Walls stripped of concrete render this property can now breath the air from the spectacular valley below. Lyn and Steve have created an oasis of organic bliss complete with farm animals and living the real simple life. Wonderful spot. #greendoor #greendoorweekend #irishcottage #inspiration #interiorarchitecture #interiordesign #ireland
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on