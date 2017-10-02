Biggest ever Green Door Weekend receives rave reviews

The Green Door Festival was held in Leitrim over the weekend and it proved to be a resounding success.

Thirty nine inspirational homes were open to the public over the weekend and the reaction from those who were at the event was overwhelmingly positive.

We were building pop up yurts today at #Leitrim Green Door fest. Good fun! pic.twitter.com/MuOcaJ5a1Q — James McSherry (@occamslastrazor) October 1, 2017

Stunning house by Dominic Stevens- arranged like a cluster of houses, each room gets its own unique view of #leitrim #greendoorfestival pic.twitter.com/KLxuTNQg2l — Melissa Doran (@GoRadiate) October 1, 2017

The sacred heart looked down on the gorgeous Gramarys cottage & garden in South Leitrim. #GreenDoor Festival #ireland #irishtradition pic.twitter.com/zuY5tMc3ng — Dervs (@creevylea) September 30, 2017

Fusion of old & new.Hearing about cob &hemp work in a beautifully restored 18th century cottage.Part of #greendoor festival on all weekend pic.twitter.com/dkHnzwz3lI — Dervs (@creevylea) September 30, 2017

Out this afternoon in #Leitrim for the #greendoor eco-build festival. Openday at various private homes. pic.twitter.com/pcwCfNJlUh — Charlotte Moss (@cmossperennials) September 30, 2017

A couple of shots from the green door festival in Leitrim, went for a day ,ended up staying for the weekend! Left feeling very inspired #GreenDoor #greendoorfestival2017 #leitrim #€25,000house #cinemainabarn #architecture #alternativewaysofliving A post shared by Caitriona Courtney (@caitriona.courtney) on Oct 1, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT