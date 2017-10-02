Frackdown Day in Leitrim's Ballroom of Romance

Love Leitrim will hold a celebration in the Rainbow Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne on Global Frackdown Day Oct 14. This event is to mark the success in the campaign to have fracking banned onshore in Ireland.

In addition to anti-fracking and community groups on the island of Ireland, there will be international guests from Canada, US, Germany and Belgium and of course a chance for the local community to celebrate 6 years hard work.

Organisations attending include Food and Water Watch, Frack Action US, Not Here, Not Anywhere, AFRI and Friends of the Earth to name a few. Entertainment on the night will be from Kila members, Free Speaking Monkey, The Mullies Crowd and Stephen Murphy.

There will be refreshments followed by a 70's disco. Admission is free and all welcome, doors open 7.30, finishes 1pm.

Nuala McNulty one of the organisers said "Its important that we as a community mark our little piece of history. It's wonderful that many international campaigners who supported the Irish campaign are traveling to share the evening. We call on local people to come along and join the celebration. This night is for you. You helped make this happen."