Results of the Carrigallen Energy Survey will be revealed at the Smart Energy Seminar on October 10

Energy surveys of households have been carried out in towns throughout Leitrim this summer, as part of the NECS project organised by Good Energies Alliance Ireland (GEAI) and IT Sligo and funded by SEAI. The results of the Carrigallen survey will be revealed at the Smart Energy Seminar on October 10 at 8pm in the Old Schoolhouse, Carrigallen.

“Do you know that householders can save up to 20% of their fuel bills by just changing the way they use energy?” asked Aedín McLoughlin, Director of GEAI. “The energy surveys of towns in Leitrim showed clearly the cost of fuel for our communities – people are spending far too much without getting the comfort they deserve. Fuel poverty is common and our dependence on cars is far higher than the national average. There is a lot we can do to manage our energy costs better.”

The seminar in Carrigallen is the final one of a series – seminars have already been held in Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo and Ballinamore. The evening will include the presentation of the results of the Energy Survey and a discussion of ways to cut down costs while making homes more comfortable. Funding available to do this will be discussed as well as the way forward for Carrigallen town. The event is aimed at the whole community and is free.

“We look forward to a good turnout of Carrigallen residents, householders as well as business. Energy costs are of interest to everyone,” said Mel Gavin, IT Sligo. “The world as well as the weather is changing and we all must learn to adapt. Luckily, the changes will be good for people – more comfortable homes, better air quality and better health.”

This event is free and refreshments are included. All welcome.