New car registrations down in Leitrim

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations for the month of September in Co Leitrim were down over 13% on September 2016.

The figures revealed that there were 540 new car registrations in Leitrim this month compared with 621 in September of last year.





Nationally registrations were down 17% (3,916) when compared to (4,707) September 2016, while new cars registrations year to date remain down 10% (128,597) on the same period last year (143,211).

The new Commercial vehicle sector continues to see a decrease also with Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) registrations down -9% (1,457) on September 2016 (1,609) and year to date are down -14% (22,488). New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) have declined -30% for the month of September (149) compared to the same month last year (213) and are down -15% (2,252) year to date.

Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan stated “New vehicle registrations remain down in all sectors as we enter the final quarter of sales for 2017. We continue to stress to Government officials that Budget 2018 must not carry any negatives that would harm our Industry and that the motorist should not be burdened further in the upcoming budget. The Motor Industry is currently experiencing the impact of the UK’s Brexit decision that has driven-down the value of sterling and has resulted in increased numbers of used imports, of both cars and commercial vehicles. This is having a knock-on effect on the sales of both new cars and commercials and on Irish used vehicle values which have been reducing to compete with imports. The Brexit impact is most obvious in the case of used imported HGV registrations which have this year exceeded the number of new registrations by 10%."