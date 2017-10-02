Comedian Jimmy Carr announces Carrick-on-Shannon show as part of nationwide tour

Renowned comedian Jimmy Carr today announced details of an Irish tour that will see him visit the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Carr is the host of a number of programmes on Channel 4 including 8 out of 10 cats and it's hugely popular spin-off show, '8 out of 10 cats does Countdown'.

The English stand-up comedian, television host and actor is known for his deadpan delivery and dark humour.

Tickets for the Carrick-on-Shannon show and the rest of his Ireland dates go on sale on Friday morning.