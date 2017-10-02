The Best of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour

Comedian Jimmy Carr announces Carrick-on-Shannon show as part of nationwide tour

Jimmy Carr will perform at the Landmark Hotel on April 6, 2018.

Renowned comedian Jimmy Carr today announced details of an Irish tour that will see him visit the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Carr is the host of a number of programmes on Channel 4 including 8 out of 10 cats and it's hugely popular spin-off show, '8 out of 10 cats does Countdown'.

The English stand-up comedian, television host and actor is known for his deadpan delivery and dark humour.

Tickets for the Carrick-on-Shannon show and the rest of his Ireland dates go on sale on Friday morning.