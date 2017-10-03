Search continues for man missing in Carrick-on-Shannon

The search for a 30-year-old Polish man missing since the weekend in Carrick-on-Shannon, is set to continue this morning.

Yesterday (Monday) a helicopter was brought in to assist with the land and water search along with local gardai and members of the garda dog unit.

Janusz Jasicki, who lives in Co Dublin, was last seen last Saturday, September 30, at approximately 8.45pm in Carrick-on-Shannon where he was attending a function.

He had a mobile phone with him and the Leitrim Observer understands that tracking of Janusz's phone has shown him in the Hartley area of the town.

He is described as being 5’ 10’’ with light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans and a light blue t-shirt.