Rain fails to dampen the enthusiasm at Sligo racecourse

Despite 20mm of rain fall on Sligo Racecourse on Wednesday, September 27 the buzz of the last meeting of the season was palpable. The rain caused testing conditions on the track for the 7 card steeplechase but didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the very large attendance in the enclosure on Students Day.

Kathryn Foley, Racecourse Manager “As always the students brought the vibrancy of youth to the track and judging from the cheers from the grandstand they clearly enjoyed the racing. They were by no means put off by the weather and the style remarkably gets better by the year. We were once again impressed by the good behaviour of the students and received very favourable comments about them from members of other groups who attended on the day. We have now reached the end of our racing season for 2017. We are very happy with the way the year progressed. The drainage project embarked on at the beginning of the year has been extremely successful and we are in no doubt that we would have lost two meetings this year without it. This puts everything into prospective and we are confident that going forward the track will pay dividends. Once again we would like to thank our loyal supporters and sponsors and we look forward next years fixtures.

2018 Sligo Fixture List

06 May 2018 Sunday NH

22 May 2018 Tuesday Flat

19 June 2018 Tuesday Flat

15 July 2018 Sunday NH

08 Aug 2018 Wednesday Flat

09 Aug 2018 Thursday NH

21 Aug 2018 Tuesday NH

27 Sept 2018 Thursday NH/Steeplechase