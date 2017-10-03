Leitrim area deaths - Tuesday, October 3

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patricia Cooper (née Lyst), Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim / Ferbane, Co. Offaly

October 2, 2017, peacefully at her daughter Veronica Healy's home at Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly. She was in her 96th year and is predeceased by her loving husband Eric and baby daughter Alison. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family, Nigel, Roger, Veronica and Anthea, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Patricia will repose at her daughter Veronica's home in Gallen today Tuesday (October 3) from 4pm to 8pm and again on Wednesday (October 4) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (October 5) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in Drumreilly Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.