Glens Centre offer tiered seating to public groups ahead of upgrade

The Glens Centre in Manorhamilton has long been regarded as one of the best venues of its size in the country when it comes to live performances.

Artists and performers who have performed at the venue have been captivated by the venue while audiences have been treated to some unforgettable live shows.

The Glens Centre are now hoping to make the experience even better for patrons and are replacing the audience seating.

Changing the seating in the venue means there will be 88 folding plastic auditorium seats in eight banks of three seats and 16 banks of four seats which are no longer required and The Glens Centre are offering them to any club, venue or group who may be able to provide a loving home for them.

Anyone wishing to secure the seating must be able to provide manpower and transportation.

For further information please contact The Glens Centre on (071) 9855833.