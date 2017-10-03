Events in Leitrim for World Mental Health Week

Leitrim Development Company, Mental Health Ireland, HSE and a number of community and voluntary organisations will be hosting a range of interesting, informative and fun events in Leitrim over the course of World Mental Health Week (8th to 15th October 2017).

The five ways to wellbeing, which will underpin mental health week, are simple, accessible and achievable for everyone

Connect: Feeling close to and valued by other people is a fundamental human need. This week, try to do something different and make a connecting. This could include phoning or meeting someone you care about for a proper catch up or asking how someone’s weekend was and really listen when they tell you.

Be Active: Activities such as walking, can have the added benefit of encouraging social interactions as well as provided some level of exercise. Find an exercise you enjoy and that suits your level of mobility

Take notice: Taking notice of the world around you can directly enhance your wellbeing. Go for a walk and make a conscious effort to notice the landscape on your route or have a ‘clear the clutter’ day.

Keep learning: Continued learning through life enhances self-esteem and encourages social interaction and a more active life. Signing up for a night class or pursuing a new interest or hobby is a great way to boost your wellbeing.

Give: Participation in social and community life is strongly linked with improved wellbeing. Why not explore volunteering opportunities in Leitrim on www.volunteerinleitrim.ie and register your interest.

A series of talks, events, workshops and fun activities, outlined below, will be held from the first week in October and will continue throughout the autumn to promote positive mental health in Leitrim. Be sure to get involved and take part in these events.

Public Talks

Dr. Harry Barry - 'Anxiety versus Panic, a modern epidemic and how to deal with them'

This free public talk will take place in the Bush Hotel at 7pm on Wednesday,25th of October. Dr Harry Barry is an experienced medical doctor who has worked in the Irish Health system for over thirty-five years. He has a long standing interest in mental health especially the management of anxiety and depression. He has written extensively on the subject and his Flag series of books have been widely read by professionals and lay people interested in this area. He is a regular contributor to national press and media, a monthly contributor to the Sean O Rourke show and a former board member of the National Depression Group, Aware.

Workshops

- Mind Your Mental Health, Monday, 20th November 10am-4pm in Carrick-on-Shannon Education Centre

- Understanding self-harm on Monday, 6th November from 9am-4pm in Carrick-on-Shannon Education Centre

- Mental health Community Education Programme commencing on Tuesday, 10th October in Mohill Family Support Centre

- Stress control in Ballinamore Primary Care Centre

Events

- Glencar Feels Good: Connect and be active - join Glencar Feel Good Club for a morning of song, dance, music and conversation. Open to the public, free entry and refreshments. Funded by Carickeeney Wind Ltd Community Fund. Event will be held on Monday 9th October from 11am-1pm in Glencar Resource Centre. Tel Sarah Bronkhurst at 071-9854030

- Wellness Workshop: Breffni Mental Health Association will hold a 3 hour wellness workshop on topics including overcoming barriers to wellness, the importance of healthy food choices and exercise, advice on managing stress and practicing mindfulness. The facilitator is Anne Marie Frizzell and event will be held on the 14th October from 10am-1pm in the Hive Carrick on Shannon . Contact info@alivetothrive.ie

- Balancing Act: The North Leitrim Women’s Centre will hold two friendly workshops on 19th and 26th November exploring how we find the right balance in life: looking after other people, getting our own needs met, whilst still finding time to relax and avoid stress. This event is free of charge and is funded by IPB insurance. To book, contact 071-9856220

- Lunchtime Walk and Chat: 11th October at 1pm. Meet at the North Leitrim Women’s Centre, Bee Park Resource Centre, Manorhamilton

- Mindfulness Yoga: On Wednesday 11th of October with Denise Smith in Mohill Family Support Centre from 1-2pm. This event is free, take a break and relax. Contact Tina at 071-9631253

- Health Checks and Information Day: 9.30am-2pm on 12th of October in Drumreilly Community Centre with one to one health checks, looking after your mental health. Free lunch. Contact Bernie at 071-9631715

- Introduction to Mindfulness: 7-9pm in Ballinamore Primary Care Centre on Friday, 13th October organised by South Leitrim Community Health Forum. Contact Bernie at 071-9631715 or Bernie@ldco.ie

- Tea Dance: 2pm on Thursday 12th of October in the Bee Park Resource Centre in Manorhamilton organised by the North Leitrim Men’s group and Kilgar Day Centre. Open to everyone

- Women’s Health and Wellness Day: On 18th October from 10am to 2pm in the North Leitrim Women’s Centre. Pre-booking is essential contact 0719856220

- Homeopathy and Women’s Wellness: On Friday 6th of October from 10am to 1pm in the North Leitrim Women’s Centre, Manorhamilton.

Homeopathy and Family Health: 14th of October at 10am to 1pm in the North Leitrim Women’s Centre. Event is free and is funded by IPB Insurance. Contact 071-9856220.

- Supporting Someone with a Mental Health lssue: On Monday, 9th October at 7pm in the New Ballagh Centre. Contact Bridget Kerrigan, Rossinver Community Development Company at 071-9854030.

Please note that for all events, except the public talks and walk, you must register in advance.

For more information on the these events and on how to register, please visit www.Alive2Thrive.ie or contact Rachel at rachel@mentalhealthireland.ie or Bernie@ldco.ie