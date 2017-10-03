The Ultimate Ladies Day Out

Ladies, gather up all your friends, add a splash of pink to your outfit and make your way to Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa on Sunday, October 22 as they have just confirmed the date for their annual Toe2Toe Makeover.

This is the 4th year that Kilronan Castle have hosted this fabulous event with proceeds in aid of The Irish Cancer Society Action Breast Cancer

It is promised to be an enjoyable afternoon where ladies will enjoy pink champagne and canape arrival reception and a delicious 3 course luncheon prepared by Head Chef David Porter and his team.



In addition to that there will be invaluable information from The Irish Cancer Society, demonstrations and practical advice from the hair and beauty experts followed by an amazing fashion show parading the top styles and trends from the leading fashion designers and shops: Catriona Hanly, Olivia Danielle, Marians of Boyle, Hats by Cora Byrne and Next.

The lovely Síle Seoige will be the celebrity MC on the day and on hand to offer top style and fashion tips herself!

Get your tickets now by visiting www.kilronancastle.ie or call 071 9618000.