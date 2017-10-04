Work to start today on lay-bys along the N4 Dromod-Rooskey bypass

Work is set to begin today on the construction of lay-bys on the N4 Dromod-Rooskey bypass.

The works will be carried out in the townlands of Georgia and Gorteenoran.

Leitrim County Council has informed www.leitrimobserver.ie that the works will take up to 8 weeks to complete, depending on weather and ground conditions.

Some traffic delays will result as part of the works and Leitrim County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.