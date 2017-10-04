Traffic delays to be expected
Work to start today on lay-bys along the N4 Dromod-Rooskey bypass
Road works
Work is set to begin today on the construction of lay-bys on the N4 Dromod-Rooskey bypass.
The works will be carried out in the townlands of Georgia and Gorteenoran.
Leitrim County Council has informed www.leitrimobserver.ie that the works will take up to 8 weeks to complete, depending on weather and ground conditions.
Some traffic delays will result as part of the works and Leitrim County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
