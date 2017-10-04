Gofundme page set up to help family of man missing in Carrick-on-Shannon

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family of missing Dublin man, Janusz Jasicki, who disappeared while on a night out in Carrick-on-Shannon recently.

Janusz was attending an event with friends on Saturday, September 30, when he became separated from the group at around 8.45pm. Despite extensive searches by his family, friends, gardai and the Civil Defence, no trace of him has yet been found.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help his heartbroken family and friends who have been staying in Carrick-on-Shannon, aiding with the search.

"It is cold and wet out there and his friends and family are frantic with stress and worry about him. None of us (his family and friends) are from the area where he went missing and we desperately want to stay and do everything possible to get him home," explains Janusz's girlfriend, Cat Sawkins, who set up the page.

"Anyone who has met Janusz will know what a caring, loving, strong, amazing person he is. He will always go well out of his way to help people, and because of that there has been an enormous amount of support offered, which we are all eternally grateful for and once this nightmare is over I will be doing everything I can to thank and repay the kindness of everyone involved in whatever way I can. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your concern and offers of help. It is truly a comfort during this awful time."

The search for Janusz's girlfriend is continuing today. He is described as being 5’ 10’’ with light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans and a light blue t-shirt.

If you have any information which could assist in the search please contact Carrick-on-Shannon gardai on (071) 9650510.

If you would like to make a donation to assist those searching for Janusz, you can do so here.