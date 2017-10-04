Will of Leitrim farmer takes over 100 years to go through probate

We all know that ironing out the details on legal matters can seem to take forever, but a recent story about the length of time it took to finalise a Leitrim farmer's last will, seems a bit, well extreme.

According to a recent news story on www.agriland.ie, the will of Thomas Plunkett, Derriniver, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim has only recently passed through the Probate Office in Dublin.

Thomas died on July 13, 1916. This means his will was - finally - passed through the Probate Office 101 years after he died.

Under Irish law the estate of the deceased cannot be administered until the grant of probate is received from the Probate Office. According to www.agriland.ie, Thomas left an estate with a euro value of €10 behind him.