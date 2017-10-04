€1.01m for 2017 Town and Village Renewal Scheme in Leitrim

Leitrim County Council is to benefit to the tune of almost €1.1 million under the 2017 Town and Village Renewal Scheme annoucned in Granard by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD.

281 rural towns and villages across the country are set to benefit from over €21 million in funding. The scheme is a key part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development.

Funding awarded to individual towns and villages this year generally range from €20,000 to €100,000, with 40 projects receiving in excess of €100,000 for more ambitious proposals.

Leitrim County Council: Total €1,098,538

Ballinamore - Renovations to St Felim's College €100,000

Carrick-on-Shannon - Retractable Roof €99,520

Cloone - Cross Country Facility €96,000

Dowra - Enhancement €59,121

Dromahair - Walkway €100,000

Drumshanbo - Support Hotspot €200,000

Fenagh - Footpath €24,978

Kinlough - Slipway €44,000

Leitrim - Walking Trail between Shannon Erne & Blue €76,021

Manorhamilton - Manorhamilton Castle,Create Interperative Media,Destination Hub €100,000

Mohill - Hot Desk-Development Plan-Allotments-Bus Shelter-Trail-Lighting €100,000

Roosky - Tourism Initiatives, Stimulating Economic Activity, use of Vacant sites €98,898

Cavan County Council: Total €929,727.60

Arva - Infrastructure, Flower Pots, EcologicaL Amenities €32,503.60

Ballyconnell - Installation of carpark at market house and playground.Lighting,upgrade playground €100,000

Belturbet - Tourism €100,000

Blacklion - Improvements to market house,signage,scupture,Public Realm €37,000

Dowra - Lighting, Signage, Information Panels, Streetscaping, Footpath & Seating €37,000



Longford County Council: Total €637,400

Newtownforbes - Village enhancement €76,000

Roscommon County Council: Total €575,508

Ballyfarnon - Ballyfarnon Community Cente & Courthouse €91,200

Boyle - Scattered Hotel €100,000

Elphin - Refurbish Secondary School €100,000

Sligo County Council: Total €1,063,968