Funding announced
€1.01m for 2017 Town and Village Renewal Scheme in Leitrim
€21.6 million for projects in 281 towns and villages
Leitrim County Council is to benefit to the tune of almost €1.1 million under the 2017 Town and Village Renewal Scheme annoucned in Granard by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD.
281 rural towns and villages across the country are set to benefit from over €21 million in funding. The scheme is a key part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development.
Funding awarded to individual towns and villages this year generally range from €20,000 to €100,000, with 40 projects receiving in excess of €100,000 for more ambitious proposals.
Leitrim County Council: Total €1,098,538
Ballinamore - Renovations to St Felim's College €100,000
Carrick-on-Shannon - Retractable Roof €99,520
Cloone - Cross Country Facility €96,000
Dowra - Enhancement €59,121
Dromahair - Walkway €100,000
Drumshanbo - Support Hotspot €200,000
Fenagh - Footpath €24,978
Kinlough - Slipway €44,000
Leitrim - Walking Trail between Shannon Erne & Blue €76,021
Manorhamilton - Manorhamilton Castle,Create Interperative Media,Destination Hub €100,000
Mohill - Hot Desk-Development Plan-Allotments-Bus Shelter-Trail-Lighting €100,000
Roosky - Tourism Initiatives, Stimulating Economic Activity, use of Vacant sites €98,898
Cavan County Council: Total €929,727.60
Arva - Infrastructure, Flower Pots, EcologicaL Amenities €32,503.60
Ballyconnell - Installation of carpark at market house and playground.Lighting,upgrade playground €100,000
Belturbet - Tourism €100,000
Blacklion - Improvements to market house,signage,scupture,Public Realm €37,000
Dowra - Lighting, Signage, Information Panels, Streetscaping, Footpath & Seating €37,000
Longford County Council: Total €637,400
Newtownforbes - Village enhancement €76,000
Roscommon County Council: Total €575,508
Ballyfarnon - Ballyfarnon Community Cente & Courthouse €91,200
Boyle - Scattered Hotel €100,000
Elphin - Refurbish Secondary School €100,000
Sligo County Council: Total €1,063,968
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on