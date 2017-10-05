Tesco calls on charitable groups across Leitrim to sign-up to the ‘Community Big Chill’ programme

Tesco Ireland recently launched The Community Chill Campaign, which provides funding for food related good causes to buy fridges and freezers so they can receive more surplus food donations to help people in need.

In Co Leitrim, Tesco has donated over 46,000 meals to charitable groups and organisations since 2014. This initiative will help these organisations, and even more across the county, to increase their storage capacity and provide even more food to those in need.

The Community Chill aims to overcome one of the biggest obstacles to local good causes taking more surplus food; which is their lack of storage facilities. Since becoming the first retailer to launch a nationwide food surplus programme in 2014, Tesco has donated to 4 million meals of surplus food to over 260 community groups across Ireland.

Tesco also announced a commitment that no surplus food that’s suitable for human consumption will go to waste in its stores by 2020. Last week, Tesco became the first retailer in Ireland to publish its food waste data which will provide the insight to help the company meet this target and support its food waste reduction agenda.

Speaking about the initiative and the company’s dedication to tackling food waste in its business, Andrew Yaxley, TescoIreland Chief Executive said; “At Tesco we believe that it’s simply not right that perfectly good surplus food should go to waste when there are people in our local communities who need it. That’s why we’ve set an ambitious target that no food that is suitable for human consumption will go to waste in our stores in Ireland by 2020.”

“Working in partnership with over 260 charitable groups around the country and listening to their feedback we have identified that the charitable sector need a helping hand to increase their storage facilities so they can redistribute even more surplus food to those in need. So to support, we’re launching an exciting new initiative to donate brand new fridges and freezers to groups who currently collect surplus food donations from us, or who want to sign up to take part.”

Charitable groups countrywide can apply here to be in with a chance to receive a brand new fridge or freezer from a selection of refrigeration equipment that best suits their needs. The initiative is part of Tesco’s No Time for Waste strategy which aims to minimise food waste and increase surplus food donations at Tesco stores nationwide.