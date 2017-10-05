Flood relief funding for Kinlough and Dromahair

Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin TD for Sligo - Leitrim welcomed confirmation that funding will be allocated for two flood relief projects in Kinlough and Dromahair.

Deputy Kenny said: “I have been lobbying Minister Kevin Boxer Moran to secure funding for flood relief and drainage measures in the constituency. I have said often that minor works like clearing of rivers and drains can have a major effect in problem areas. When the minister came to the constituency recently, I brought him around and pointed out some areas in need of remedial works.

“Local authorities have, of course, applied for various small works schemes and the minister now tells me that two of those schemes in North Leitrim, in Kinlough and Dromahair will be funded and works carried out immediately."

The Kinlough project will cost €60,000 and is to prevent a re-occurrence of flooding of local authority houses and the Dromahair project, which will cost approximately €10,000.

“This funding is very welcome and hopefully these are the first of many such small works schemes to be funded across the constituency," said Deputy Kenny.