Killenummery parish make cheque presentation to North West Hospice

A presentation of €2,380.57 was made to the North West Hospice at a fundraising event in Ballintoghter Hall on Saturday, September 30 after the Vigil Mass which was celebrated by the Archbishop of Dublin, the Most Reverend Dr Diarmuid Martin, concelebrated by the Most Reverend Francis Duffy, Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise and Fr. Vincent Connaughton PP Killenummery and Killery.

Pictured at the cheque presentation are (l-r) Daniel Kelly, Organising Committee; Hubert McHugh, Organising Committee; Mary Forte, C.E.O North West Hospice, Sligo; Fr Vincent Connaughton, PP Killenummery and Killery and Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise, the Most Reverend Francis Duffy.

Photo submitted.