1916 memorial plaque to be unveiled in Manorhamilton

As part of a special memorial celebration event, the 19th Infantry Battalion Association are unveiling a 1916 Memorial Plaque on the Fairgreen Manorhamilton.



This is one of three plaques to be unveiled in the Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon areas which were covered by the former 19th FCA Battalion.Unveiling events will commence on this Sunday, October 8 at 2pm at the Castle Café Manorhamilton with a short history talk on “North Leitrim in 1916”.

Light refreshments will be available thereafter in Heraghty's Bar.