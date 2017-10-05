Aishling O'Regan invited to perform at National Concert Hall

The prestigious Dublin Feis Ceoil invited Aishling O'Regan from Leitrim and Ronan Coleman, whose grandmother is also from Leitrim to perform two vocal duets at The National Concert Hall, Dublin on Monday night last, as part of their Young Platform Concert Series.

This concert showcased a selection of First Prize Winners from this years Dublin Feis Ceoil. Aishling and Ronan are pictured with their singing teacher Anne-Marie Keaney.