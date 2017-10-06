Friday, October 6

What's in store for us weather-wise today?

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

The weather for Bank Holiday Monday

Cloudy conditions today with some rain this evening

Today, Friday, October 6, will start off dry with some bright or sunny spells. Cloud with thicken from the west through the morning, with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of around 13 or 14 degrees. South to southwesterly winds will be moderate, increasing fresh to strong in westerly coastal parts.